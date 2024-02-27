Flyers take on Lightning in near darkness following Wells Fargo Center power outage

It’s probably fitting that the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has a song called “Fishin’ in the Dark,” because Gritty’s No. 1 team was playing hockey in the dark.

With 13 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first period part of the lights went out at Wells Fargo Center.

The outage affected a chunk of the main Wells Fargo Center jumbotron, left one of the ribbon boards out and another frozen in time, and other in-arena boards not working.

Additionally, the power went out in the press box, on the main concourse. and in other parts of the arena. other lights out. To make matters worse, the audio went out so everyone in the arena was left, well, in the dark.

Phil Laws, president of the Wells Fargo Center released a statement following the first-period intermission acknowledging the outage and that teams were “working to restore power to the affected areas.”

The Flyers led 1-0 thanks to a Bobby Brink goal. After an ice cleaning and roughly a nine-minute delay, play resumed with partial lighting as shadows danced alongside the players as they skated on the ice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.