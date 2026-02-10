Czechia goalie Dan Vladař will face Flyers teammate Travis Sanheim at Olympics: ‘That’s going to be a fun one’

Dan Vladař joked that he told Travis Sanheim that once they land in Italy, the Flyers teammates will no longer be buddies, and that he’s blocking his number.

At least ... we think he’s joking.

Advertisement

The Flyers goalie and native of Czechia, formerly the Czech Republic, will face Sanheim, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet, and Canada in the opening Group A game for both teams at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday (10:40 a.m., USA, Peacock). Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be suiting up for Finland, which is in Group B and plays Slovakia on Wednesday (10:40 a.m., USA, Peacock).

“That’s going to be a fun one,” Vladař told The Inquirer about playing the Canadians. “You know, I think I know more of his weaknesses than, hopefully, they know about my weaknesses, so I’m going use that power against them.”

And the chatty goalie will 100% throw some chirps Sanheim’s way — maybe even in Czech — if he’s in net. Of course, there are no guarantees that he will be the starter at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, but there’s a good chance.

His teammate Karel Vejmelka has more games (44) and wins (27) this season than Vladař (17 wins in 33 games), but the Flyers netminder has a better goals-against average (2.47) and save percentage (.905) than the Utah Mammoth goalie and Lukáš Dostál of the Anaheim Ducks.

“Obviously, you don’t really want to share too much, but he’s been awesome for us this year,” said Sanheim when asked what he’ll tell his Canadian teammates about Vladař.

“He’s a big reason why we’ve been in a lot of games and [I’m] not really looking too forward to going up against him. He’s been playing great — and I don’t score on him too much in practice."

Prague proud

After toiling behind Tuukka Rask in Boston and Jacob Markström and Dustin Wolf in Calgary, Vladař is getting a chance to be a No. 1 goalie in Philly. And now he’ll get a chance to show his talents on the world stage as he tries to help his country win its first Olympic medal since the 2006 Torino Olympics and its first gold since the 1998 Nagano Games. In the final of that tournament, Dominik Hašek pitched a shutout against Russia, almost six months to the day after Vladař was born in Prague.

“I was too little to remember anything,” Vladař said, “but just watching the highlights, and basically, I think that’s one of the reasons why I’m even playing hockey, is because, you know, obviously, my parents were watching, and the whole country was watching.

» READ MORE: Flyers blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen embraces his chance with Finland at the Olympics

“So I’m pretty sure a whole new generation of players are coming from that era. So, obviously, it’s going to be a great time for me, and I’m really proud.”

Vladař is proud of Czechia and his hometown, Prague, and it shines through on his goalie mask. Working with Langhorne’s Franny Drummond of Paint Zoo Studios, who also designed his NHL game mask and worked with the Flyers’ goalies and children on their Hockey Fight Cancer masks, he brought his vision to life — with a twist.

After having to scrap his original mask plan because the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee did not approve it — Drummond told the Snow The Goalie podcast at the Flyers Charities Carnival that they originally had lions and lightning on the side — Vladař went simple with a tribute to home.

On the sides are the national crest with the skyline of Prague, including Prague Castle and Prašná brána or the Powder Tower — “It’s a piece of my heart, back home, and I’m proud that I can be from the beautiful city like that,” he said — underneath each crest.

The checker pattern pulled from the team’s jerseys is intermixed, and the back plate sports the names of equipment managers, athletic trainers, and team service members.

“I think they deserve it,” Vladař said.

“Overall, in hockey, they don’t really get enough credit for the time they spend around us, and whatever they do for us. ... So this is just a little something that I think I can do for them to get their names out there and just maybe people start recognizing them a little bit more.”

Although he has the Flyers staff on his mask in Philly, there’s a chance he may need to cover the names in Italy based on IIHF and IOC guidelines.

“We couldn’t really go wild with that because they’re pretty strict with the Olympics. But at the same time, I think, it’s simple, but simple is power,” he said.

» READ MORE: Rick Tocchet’s late parents emigrated from Italy. Now, he’ll go back there to coach Canada in the Olympics.

“I think it turned out to be a pretty cool, simple mask ... and I’m always going to look up to it with hopefully a bunch of really good memories.”

Mettle to Medal

Like his friend Michal Krčmář, a Czech biathlete who won silver in the 10 kilometer sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and is competing on Tuesday, there’s a good chance the Czechs will make some noise.

David Pastrňák (Boston Bruins), Martin Nečas (Colorado Avalanche), Tomáš Hertl (Vegas Golden Knights), and former Flyers Radko Gudas (Anaheim Ducks) and Lukáš Sedlák (HC Dynamo Pardubice) will play in front of Vladař as he goes for his first medal since the 2014 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship.

At that tournament, he was the backup to Vítek Vaněček when the Czechs lost to the United States in the gold medal game. That same year, he earned another silver as the starter against Canada in the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, giving up four goals, with one scored by his Flyers teammate Travis Konecny.

The netminder last played for Czechia at the 2025 IIHF World Championship — his first appearance since the 2017 World Juniors — posting a 3-0-0 record in four games with a 1.09 GAA and a .951 save percentage; Vladař relieved Vejmelka in the Czechs’ quarterfinal loss to Sweden.

“I’m just proud I can be there,” he said of being in Milan. “Obviously, we have a lot of goalies that are successful, whether they are playing in NHL or in the top leagues in Europe.

“So for me, it’s a big honor that I can be part of that group. And, obviously, I’m probably going to have a little tattoo on my body, too, because after 12 years, you just don’t know if you’re going to ever have the opportunity to go.”