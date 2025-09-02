Xfinity Mobile Arena signage officially unveiled outside former Wells Fargo Center

Now it’s officially official.

A few weeks after Comcast Spectacor introduced Xfinity Mobile Arena, and began the process of putting the new signage up on the building, the Sixers and Flyers officially unveiled the new name — with a bit of help from Gritty and Franklin.

Franklin drove up in a cart with a silver briefcase, which Gritty’s security guards helped open up. Inside the briefcase? A red button, which timed the unveiling of the new signage.

Sixers players Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe were on-site for the unveiling alongside Flyers players Travis Sanheim and Sean Couturier.

The arena promises to have upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities, in line with its new title sponsor, Xfinity Mobile, with 10 times faster speeds and Wi-Fi coverage in the arena parking lot for tailgaters.

The new naming rights agreement with Comcast Spectacor will last through 2031, when the new shared Sixers, Flyers, and WNBA arena is set to open in the sports complex.

Xfinity Mobile is the building’s fifth naming rights partner since its opening in 1996. The previous names included the CoreStates Center, First Union Center, Wachovia Center, and, of course, the Wells Fargo Center, which was the arena’s name for 15 years.