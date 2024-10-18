Inside the 76: Philly restaurants with great vibes
Bad Brother
Nestled in a corner rowhouse so nondescript you could walk right by, this understated Fairmount gastropub turns out bar fare that would make it the envy of any neighborhood. — Jenn Ladd
China Gourmet
A touchstone for Northeast Philly’s growing Chinese community, China Gourmet is Philadelphia’s preeminent Cantonese dim sum hall — perhaps in part because the cavernous space can seat 400 at its lazy Susan-topped round tables. — Jasen Lo
El Cantinflas Bar and Taco Place
This neighborhood spot offers a greatest hits medley of Puerto Rican street food. The atmosphere is relaxed — reggaetón plays from a jukebox while patrons sip milkshake-thick piña coladas in to-go cups. — Beatrice Forman
Gaucho’s Prime
Formally attired gauchos patrol the handsomely appointed dining room of this Brazilian churrascaria in King of Prussia, showing up tableside bearing knives and sizzling skewers of grilled meats. — Michael Klein
Li Beirut
Genial host and owner Tony Massoud works every table in Li Beirut's breezy dining room while wife Patricia Massoud cooks the cuisine of her youth. It’s impossible to order incorrectly here. — Michael Klein
Middle Child Clubhouse
A blinking neon martini glass and coffee mug sign, a poster of Princess Diana in her iconic Eagles varsity jacket, and a conspicuously positioned pool table lean into Matt Cahn’s penchant for inventive twists on classics. — Hira Qureshi
Restaurant Gamarjoba
The best of Philly's Georgian spots. Start with the cold eggplant rolls stuffed with walnut sauce, then go for the khachapuri adjaruli, a cheese boat topped with an egg yolk that’s mixed-in tableside for added richness. — Craig LaBan
Scannicchio’s
Scannicchio’s is the kind of unassuming, friendly “post-red gravy” BYOB that you wish was on your block, perfect for a low-key weeknight celebration or for catching up with an old friend over a heap of penne. — Margaret Eby
Sulimay’s
This Fishtown staple's got everything you love about a diner, including nostalgic tchotchkes and saucy servers. But add (sausage) gravy in the form of chef-owner Chad Todd's insistence on community sourcing and execution. — Jenn Ladd
Vientiane Cafe
This standby, decorated with tapestries and ornate masks, delivers bold renditions of Lao cuisine, from the khao poon “king soup” and soulful tom saap braised beef hot pot to crunchy rice naam salad with lettuce wraps. — Craig La
Zeppoli
The $55 prix fixe has to be one of the best deals in the greater Philadelphia area, with three dishes included, but add-ons allowed — encouraged, even. — Margaret Eby
