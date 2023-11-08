Fans can finally own a licensed replica of Diana’s Eagles jacket

The Philadelphia Eagles said they know fans have been waiting for this one for some time.

A licensed version of the iconic Princess Diana varsity jacket will hit shelves Thursday, the team announced. Produced by Philly-based sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness the replica jacket mimics the piece made famous by the princess in the 1990s and will sell for $400.

In a promotion for the jacket, Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce can be seen sporting the piece (her signed jacket will also be up for auction benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation). The photo was liked more than 100,000 times in less than half an hour.

Fashion expert and pro-thrifter Virginia Chamlee said the jacket’s staying power has to do with the combo of it being rep’d by Princess Di herself, its exclusivity — it was a custom-made piece — and its classic style.

Max Kalmes of Rittenhouse went viral on TikTok last month for a video she posted about falling victim to a poorly made Princess Diana-style Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket dupe. She used her experience as a cautionary tale to avoid the many drop-shipped versions of the coveted jacket floating around.

“Every Philadelphian knows the iconic Princess Diana jacket,” Kalmes, 26, told The Inquirer.

The jacket’s release comes on the heels of a popular throwback kelly green uniform campaign for the Eagles this year.

Lore behind the jacket’s history has also kept interest high.

Diana was attending Grace Kelly’s funeral in 1982 when she met Jack Edelstein, the Eagles’ statistician.

Unfamiliar with American football, Edelstein told her about the Eagles and that the team colors were green and silver — her favorites.

The Eagles acted fast, sending a care package full of Eagles workout shorts, golf shirts, and caps. The jacket was custom made for the princess. She was spotted wearing it about a decade later in 1991. Photos of her taking her sons to school in the jacket splashed the cover of People Magazine.

Daily News reporter Barbara Beck also covered the jacket-sighting at the time.

“So now it can be told what a well-dressed mother wears when accompanying her son to school,” Beck wrote. “She puts on a Philadelphia Eagles jacket.“

Last month, NFL Countdown did a feature on the jacket and its whereabouts (which remain unknown). Local haunts like Middle Child Clubhouse have photos of the princess in her Eagles jacket framed and hung on the wall. South Philly shop and apparel company South Fellini sells a “Queen of Green” line of Ts and sweatshirt with Diana’s Eagles jack-clad image emblazoned on them.

Other brands have released their own versions of Diana’s varsity jacket in the past, but this week’s release appears to be the first officially licensed version that will be available for purchase at the Eagles’ Pro Shop. It will also be available via Mitchell & Ness and Fanatics, according to Complex, which first reported the jacket’s release.