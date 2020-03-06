Affordable housing and already-established foreign-born communities have turned Northeast Philadelphia, once an overwhelmingly white swath of the city, into an epicenter for immigration, according to a 2018 study by the Pew Charitable Trusts; as of 2016, it found, a third of residents were foreign-born. The Chinese population, in particular, has grown significantly, many of them Chinese immigrants migrating south from New York City: More than 4,800 people who are either from China or identify as ethnically Chinese live in Oxford Circle/Castor and Mayfair, the largest concentration in Philadelphia, according to Census data. That’s a five-fold increase since 2000.