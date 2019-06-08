A recent study found that patients who had heart disease were likely to have a thicker Achilles tendon than others, at 9 millimeters — about a third of an inch — or more. This is directly related to cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a type of fat that is found in your blood. If found in high amounts, cholesterol can be dangerous and serve as an early sign of heart disease. When cholesterol is deposited in the Achilles tendon, the tendon feels thicker. It also means that cholesterol is likely being deposited all over the body, including blood vessels. As cholesterol develops into fatty deposits in your blood vessels, it becomes difficult for blood to flow through your arteries, which can result in a heart attack or stroke.