A: We often look for obvious signs that we may have a problem with our health. For example, when we burn up with a fever, we know that we must be sick. But how do we see the signs of serious health issues that may not be as obvious?
A recent study found that patients who had heart disease were likely to have a thicker Achilles tendon than others, at 9 millimeters — about a third of an inch — or more. This is directly related to cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a type of fat that is found in your blood. If found in high amounts, cholesterol can be dangerous and serve as an early sign of heart disease. When cholesterol is deposited in the Achilles tendon, the tendon feels thicker. It also means that cholesterol is likely being deposited all over the body, including blood vessels. As cholesterol develops into fatty deposits in your blood vessels, it becomes difficult for blood to flow through your arteries, which can result in a heart attack or stroke.
Although you may not necessarily be able to feel your Achilles for a quick check on the status of your heart health, there are other, more reliable, indicators to tell whether you may be facing heart issues. Some symptoms of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke may even be hiding in plain sight.
Shortness of breath: When there is a blockage to the blood flow to the heart, it has trouble efficiently pumping blood to get oxygen to all the heart cells. This lack of oxygen can cause shortness of breath and chest pain. Sometimes this can also manifest subtly as worsening fatigue and limitation in ability to exercise. Many of us often confuse fatigue and shortness of breath as a general sign of aging, but you should be aware as it could potentially be a sign of larger health issues.
Chest or abdominal discomfort: Pain, tightness, or pressure in the chest is a tell-tale sign of a blocked artery, which can result in a heart attack. It can feel like a weight on your chest, pinching or burning. While chest pain is a high-profile symptom of heart attack, it is not always universal. This pain also can be felt in the upper stomach area.
High blood pressure and high cholesterol: High blood pressure occurs when the force of blood pushing against artery walls is too high. Normal blood pressure when measured in a doctor’s clinic measures less than 120/80. You cannot feel high blood pressure until it reaches such numbers as 180/90 and above. By the time blood pressure reaches such high levels, significant damage to your heart may have already been done. Preventing blood pressure from reaching such high levels when you are having no symptoms, and are often unaware, is key in preventing irreversible damage. High cholesterol and high blood pressure together can overwork your heart and increase the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke.
Family history: Having knowledge of your family’s health history can help you determine whether you should be on alert for heart disease, heart attack or stroke. If you have a history of heart disease in your family, talk to your physician to schedule regular screenings for high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
If you are feeling uncharacteristically tired or are experiencing new onset shortness of breath or chest discomfort, don’t hesitate to contact your physician to see whether these seemingly mild symptoms are really symptoms of heart disease.
Jasmin M. Martinez Castellanos, M.D., is a cardiologist at Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.