Flip the picture around and you see a patient who’s struggling with a life out of balance. Transportation and financial issues cause chaos, and following the doctor’s orders may not be their highest priority or even possible. It’s hard to get a prescription filled if you can’t afford a copay or work long hours and have no one to pick it up when the pharmacy is open. Following detailed instructions is a challenge for people with limited reading ability or are just plain tired after working two jobs. These health adversities are not typically captured in the medical record.