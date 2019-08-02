On July 2, we received a request to credential a dozen Hahnemann obstetricians and eight midwives as quickly as possible so that their patients wouldn’t be left searching for new care teams to deliver their babies. In the time that followed, we expedited our in-person identity verifications, queried all the appropriate state and federal databases to check applicants’ backgrounds, and processed their recommendation letters (three each). By July 9, everything was processed. As you might imagine, medical staff credentialing is a detail-oriented process governed by various regulatory standards. Although we moved things quickly, we still followed the same rules and processes we always need to follow.