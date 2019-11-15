Broniatowski and colleagues at the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University searched Facebook’s Ad Archive, now called the Ad Library, for vaccine-related ads at two points: December 2018 and February of this year. Of 309 relevant advertisements, 163 were pro-vaccine and 145 were anti-vaccine. The messages promoting vaccination did not have a common or organized theme or funder. They focused on trying to get people vaccinated against a specific disease, such as ads for a flu vaccine clinic, or were part of the Gates Foundation campaign against polio, for example.