If it bothers you, it meets the criteria for the definition of noise. Once you start changing your behavior, it’s too much noise. You might not even be aware that you’re doing it, but if you reflect, you might realize you’re avoiding outside areas, increasing the volume of your TV, raising your voice. Some people move their bedroom into the basement. Some people move to a new home -- although, obviously, not everyone can afford that. Noise can affect the value of your home. A quiet area is an attractive area to move into. Noisy areas are often less expensive and attract people with lower income, who have little political influence. In that sense we have a noise equity problem.