Philadelphia-area blood banks call for donations as shortages loom

Blood banks across the Philadelphia region say donations are urgently needed this week as they brace for anticipated post-holiday blood shortages.

New Jersey Blood Services, whose coverage area includes South Jersey, declared a blood emergency on Tuesday, stating they had less than a two-day supply for the more than 200 hospitals they serve across New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.

The American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania separately said Philadelphia and South Jersey, as well as the nation at large, are on the cusp of a blood shortage.

January is a difficult time for blood donations — so much so that President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1969 declaring it “National Blood Donor Month.”

This year, a trifecta of seasonal illness, severe weather, and holiday disruptions has resulted in a significant decline in donations, said Chelsey Smith, a spokesperson for New Jersey Blood Services.

Flu cases surged in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Christmas and New Year’s Day both fell midweek, on days when the organization normally sees high collection. Blood donation levels dropped to almost 40% below what is needed to meet hospital demand.

“We essentially experienced a mere total loss of midweek collections for two straight weeks, and that adds up very quickly,” Smith said.

The most urgent needs are for red blood cells and platelets.

The group urges people to donate at least once per season, emphasizing that blood is a perishable product. Red blood cells only last about 42 days after a donation. Platelets, which are especially critical for cancer patients going through chemotherapy, have a shelf life of just five to seven days.

“When those donations drop, it directly impacts our blood supply, and hospitals usually feel the effects of that pretty quickly,” Smith said.

Blood shortages are becoming more frequent

Blood shortages and emergencies have become more common following the pandemic, Smith said.

Fewer young people are donating, for starters, which she attributes to the loss of school collections during the height of COVID-19.

“We weren’t able to go into high schools and instill those lifelong values of donating blood when they’re young,” she said.

More people are also working from home, a challenge for the New Jersey organization that used to rely heavily on corporate workplace blood drives.

New Jersey Blood Services declared a blood emergency last summer as well.

“Pre-covid, blood emergencies were not quite as common. Post-covid, they’re almost routine,” Smith said.

The American Red Cross also saw a lower number of people donate over the holidays than anticipated, according to Alana Mauger, a spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania chapter.

Organizers released calls this week for donations in hopes of preventing a shortage, which they’re on the cusp of.

The group also partnered with the National Football League this month to offer a chance at winning a trip to Super Bowl LX to those who donate.

Saquon Barkley is participating in the campaign, sharing his own experiences as a blood donor.

“It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring — it’s a beautiful thing,” the Eagles running back said in a Monday news release.

New Jersey’s acting health commissioner, Jeff Brown, urged donors not to wait to donate.

“Schedule an appointment today or visit a walk-in center this week. Your donation can save a life,” he said in a statement.

For information on donating to the American Red Cross, go to: redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/southeastern-pennsylvania.html

For New Jersey Blood Services, which is a division of New York Blood Center Enterprises, go to: nybc.org/donate-blood/donation-locations/