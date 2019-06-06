Long before I boarded my flight, the experience stretched me. In order to ask for support with fund-raising to cover the costs, I had to acknowledge the deep emotional scars cancer had etched within me. I had to step way out of my comfort zone — both in fund-raising to go and in getting on a plane to a continent I had only ever read about. I had never raised money before and my stomach bottomed out when I sent the first email announcing my trip and began to share updates on social media. I explained how this experience could act as a reset in my life. How I wanted to turn my cancer story into something positive. How I wanted to get beyond my mess and heal by giving back.