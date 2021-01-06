Patient One lives in Rittenhouse Square. Chances are, they had a good education. And because of that education, chances are they’re going to have a job that pays well. They’re going to have health insurance, so they’ll have access to health-care resources. When they have a good education, these folks tend to have better health literacy; they are able to reach out and find information. They might also have a better experience in the health-care enterprise, so they might have more faith in the health-care system. With all of that, their life expectancy might be 76 or 77 years.