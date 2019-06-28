Not seeing colors accurately affects people more than they realize. One of my patients is a docent at an art museum who couldn’t figure out why she was struggling so much to identify or describe paintings the way she once could. But once we diagnosed the problem to be cataracts and replaced the cloudy lenses in both eyes, she was astonished by how much she had been missing and how gratified she was to see bold, vivid colors and contrast again. Like so many patients, she described cataract surgery as providing a new lease on life.