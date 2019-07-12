Yet concrete burns remain underreported in the medical literature, and may be poorly recognized by lay people and medical personnel alike. Nearly all cases cause significant redness, burning, and skin erosions, and some patients may develop swelling or blistering. Little data exists on the optimal management; however, most resources and experts agree that early surgical evaluation and treatment — which may include skin grafting, excision, and debridement of severely damaged tissue, and in the most severe cases, even limb amputation — are critical for optimal healing.