Meanwhile, the rest of the group milled around the main part of the room, a bit awkwardly at first. If we’d been in a waiting room for a standard appointment, we might not give one another more than a nod. But here, munching on banana bread baked by the midwives, we quickly discovered how much the experience of pregnancy gave us in common. Soon we were chatting about the struggles of no longer being able to sleep on our backs, the best pregnancy pillow to buy and the importance of foot rubs from our partners.