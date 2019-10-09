To assess young people’s cholesterol levels, measurements were recorded periodically from 1999 to 2016 for total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides (a type of fat), and apolipoprotein B (a protein component of LDL). For about half of the youths, all cholesterol levels were considered to be in the normal range. Still, about 15 percent of young children (ages 6 to 11) and 25 percent of adolescents (ages 11 to 19) had at least one level rated as unhealthy. Getting exercise, staying slim, eating healthily, and not smoking can help keep cholesterol under control. For children 10 and older, cholesterol medicine may be prescribed if changes in diet and exercise do not help.