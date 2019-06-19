Prior to 2011, lipid screening only focused on measuring total cholesterol (TC), Low Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (LDL-C), High Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (HDL-C), and Triglycerides (TG). More recently, Non-HDL-C is considered a more useful screening tool to predict early heart disease and can be tested without fasting, which is always a favorable approach for children. In addition, screening for apolipoprotein B (ApoB) is also often recommended for children with a family history of early heart disease.