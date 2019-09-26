There is not much I can add to what Dr. McLean, and Dr. Goldfarb’s own colleagues and medical students at Penn, have to say, because they have expressed so well why it’s important that the healing profession be educated about the conditions—like gun violence, climate change, poverty, and poor nutrition—contributing to the diseases they aim to heal. Except this: I know from my work in health care policy that the United States is facing an epidemic of gun violence that is unique to this country, that climate change poses a grave threat to human health, and that longevity in the United States is declining in large part due to the very social conditions that Dr. Goldfarb says are outside of physicians’ lanes.