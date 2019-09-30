You are a 65-year old man with worsening heartburn. You get an appointment to see your gastroenterologist for a 30-minute slot. The bulk of the visit is spent on heartburn management. Your doctor uses the last few minutes to discuss the importance of colon cancer screening. Taking off from work and drinking laxatives doesn’t sound fun, but you agree. Your doctor now broaches the topic of cost. Since you have Medicare, you are potentially vulnerable to fall into this loophole. Your doctor explains that it may be free if we don’t find polyps (great news), but finding and successfully removing polyps is how we prevent colon cancer.