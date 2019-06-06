When a dear friend was diagnosed with cancer after I’d finished my own treatments, I wanted to support him. But as he become more and more sick, I began to pull away from the relationship. One afternoon I was hiding out at a local coffee shop writing. I glanced up when someone approached who seemed to recognize me. At first, I didn’t recognize that it was this dear friend standing in front of me because of how much weight and hair he had lost and because of his gaunt appearance. I had to do a double take to make sure it was him.