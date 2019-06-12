Living without a colon requires adjustments. Since she will keep her small intestine, she will still be able to digest food, though she will process it much faster, as one of the colon’s functions is to store processed food until it is ready to eliminate. Adding fiber to her diet and eating small meals throughout the day will help with the fast digestion. And she will have to stay well-hydrated to compensate for losing the colon’s role in that process. The biggest postsurgery risk is something that I and other FAP patients have faced – desmoid tumors that can form in the connective tissue. These are painful and dangerous.