The first may be understanding where these ideas come from. “Conspiracy theories tend to flourish in times of crisis,” says Karen Douglas, a social psychologist at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom who focuses on belief in conspiracy theories. Humans have an innate need for knowledge and certainty, to feel safe, secure and in control, and to feel good about ourselves and the groups we belong to, she adds. “When these needs are frustrated, conspiracy theories might seem to offer some kind of relief.” Rather than thinking that a worldwide pandemic can be sparked by one tiny pathogen’s random leap from animal to human, some might find it more comforting to believe the virus was man-made in a lab.