If Europeans would just pay more, Americans would pay less, and justice would be served. But is this diagnosis correct, and what other remedies are available to us? Economics provides an answer to the question of what determines the price in the U.S.: drug firms with a patent (the time-limited government guarantee against any competition) will charge the price that maximizes their profits from U.S. customers. This price is set as high as it can go without driving too many customers away. In contrast, the price in Europe is set by politics, as a result of a negotiation by drug firms with a central body that decides prices for a country’s socialized health insurance system. American drug firms often can and do walk away from European markets if the price is too low, but for some branded products they settle for the best they can get, which is often below the U.S. price. Research found that the prices paid by Medicare for the top 20 most costly drugs (almost all branded) was 80 percent higher than the average in a large sample of developed countries with social insurance systems.