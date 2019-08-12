Pennsylvania officials will gain significant oversight over the operation of the health insurance marketplace, allowing them to make decisions that take into account the needs of Pennsylvania’s diverse communities and implement innovative new ideas in local markets. In fact, the state has already begun to do this by investing more heavily in the navigator program, which saw deep cuts on the federal level over the past couple years, as well as in outreach. Pa. Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman has estimated that this additional investment could result in up to 100,000 more Pennsylvanians using the marketplace to purchase insurance.