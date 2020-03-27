On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Shea ruled that the patients are entitled to appeal if they are admitted as inpatients to the hospital by their doctor but later switched to observation care by their hospital. However, he said patients whose doctors initially place them in observation care under Medicare’s “two-midnight” rule cannot appeal because that rule requires doctors to base their decision on medical judgment. If the doctor determines that a patient’s stay is unlikely to stretch over two midnights, the patient would most likely receive observation care, though there are exceptions.