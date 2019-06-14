When your inbox becomes filled with “Father’s Day Sales” and “Father’s Day Discounts” and “Great deals for Father’s Day,” it can make you feel very lonely. You begin to feel as though you’re the only one in the world without your father present. I promise you, that is not the case. Rely on your friends and family members to help you through the day. By opening up to those close to you about how you’re feeling you may find they have similar thoughts and feelings. Or, become a part of a community that is going through the exact same thing. Places like OptionB.org and ModernLoss.com have plenty of resources for those grieving a parent.