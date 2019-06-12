In the late 1980s, we were just starting a fresh cadaver lab, so we did an experiment. The cadaver was an athletic young male. He was on his back. I had my medical student put her index finger behind three of the muscles in the thigh and right on top of an edge of bone that is sharp. I wanted her to see if she could feel any change in pressure when I cut an abdominal muscle about a foot or so above her finger. As soon as I cut it, the whole bony pelvis abruptly shifted forward. The sharp bone rammed against her finger. She was hurting, but we were all excited. We had shown anatomically that even a relatively small cut in the muscle really affected the anatomy below. It was a eureka moment. That led to a lot of other experiments. The key to what we were doing was seeing that everything – the thigh muscles, the hip, everything – was all connected. That led us to the answers — how to fix a lot of the injuries.