Our residents are usually well-coiffed and dressed. Although it is now rare to see another neighbor, if I do see one it is obvious that the woman has not had her hair colored or cut for a number of weeks. It is striking how many of us have grey or white hair and are not natural blonds. Our nails are usually manicured, but now they look ratty and uncared for. Neighbors, if seen, are dressed shabbily where previously they took pride in their appearance. However, their faces are hidden behind masks or bandanas and it is often difficult to recognize old friends. Our building is very social. Many residents usually greet each other with hugs and kisses. This is no more. If we see someone approaching, we quickly move to the other side of the hallway. We used to have a number of congregant activities such as discussion groups, book clubs, exercise classes, etc. These are gone. People are holed up in their homes. Social entertaining has ground to a standstill.