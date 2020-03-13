Hits to the airline industry from coronavirus continued to reverberate on Friday, as American Airlines halted more international flights out of Philadelphia, and the CEO of Delta Air Lines warned of an “unprecedented revenue impact."
Cancellations are “rising dramatically" at Delta and outpacing bookings over the next month, according to an internal memo obtained by CBS News. “The situation is fluid and likely to be getting worse,” the airline’s chief executive, Ed Bastian, wrote in the memo.
For American Airlines, the dominant air carrier at Philadelphia International Airport, routes are now suspended between Philly and four additional European cities: Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, and Zurich. The flights are expected to resume May 7, the company said.
Earlier this week, American announced it was halting service between Philadelphia and Rome, as Italy put into effect nationwide limits on public activity and travel. American said it expects the PHL-Rome service to start again May 7, as well.
The latest route changes follow President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 30-day ban on travelers coming to the U.S. from 26 countries in Europe. The restrictions take effect starting late Friday night and do not apply to U.S. citizens or green-card holders, nor to their family members who are under 21.
Passengers who’ve been to China, Iran, or the restricted European countries in the last two weeks must enter the U.S. through one of 13 airports, where they’ll undergo “enhanced” screening, the Department of Homeland Security said. Philadelphia is not on the list of entry airports.
American Airlines said it will contact customers directly about canceled flights and help reroute passengers through approved airports. The company is also offering to waive change fees “for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31.”
American will keep operating some flights between other U.S. airports and Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris for up to seven days, so that passengers and employees can return home.
The company is taking additional steps to cut costs, including deferring hires of new pilots and flight attendants, and working with employee unions to offer unpaid leaves to those who volunteer.
“We believe decisive actions like these continue to put us in the best possible position to manage through the current environment,” CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in a joint memo.
The union that represents the company’s flight attendants — the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) — said it was discussing “creative ways” to soften the impact of scheduling cuts on workers and is in “close communication with management.”
“I experienced 9/11 from the inside as our union’s PR and media consultant,” said APFA president Lori Bassani, "and I can tell you that as shocking and traumatizing as that event was, I believe this crisis is much more pervasive and far-reaching and our lives will once again be changed in unimaginable ways.”