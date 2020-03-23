The Broad Street Run, the country’s largest 10-mile race, is the latest regional event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The run, originally scheduled for May 3, has been postponed to Oct. 4, Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday.
“This decision was not taken lightly,” race organizers said in a statement on their Facebook page. “Based on recommendations by the CDC and after consulting with the City’s Health Department, this is the best way to keep all runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Registrations will automatically be transferred to the new date, but runners who cannot make it on Oct. 4 may transfer their bibs or delay their participation until 2021 without a fee. Answers to more specific questions about the postponement can be found at broadstreetrun.com/faqs.
The race has been a Philly tradition for 41 years. It begins at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and ends at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. About 40,000 runners participate and spectators often crowd Broad Street to cheer them on, particularly in nice weather. The race has raised more than $5 million for the American Cancer Society.