As clinicians, we always focus on the patients in greatest immediate need, which in this current crisis would seem to be COVID patients. But we must not lose sight of the tens of millions of other patients who also need our assistance now. There is an enormous imperative for specialty institutions to bring in reinforcements to their local community hospitals that need beds and resources, by treating their non-COVID patients as their own until we get through this current crisis. Working together, we can all find the light through the darkness and ensure our patients remain vigilant as we walk down this unprecedented path together.