She’s been seeing a therapist three to four times a month for depression, anxiety, and PTSD at Temple University, where she is an English major on a pre-med track. When the coronavirus forced classes to be moved online the rest of the semester, and she had to move back home to Willingboro. She thinks she can manage this extra stress through creative activities like poetry, art, dance, or singing. Still, she can no longer talk to her therapist, who is not licensed in New Jersey.