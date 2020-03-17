Analisa Taylor had wanted to keep working.
Taylor, 52, is a hairdresser and co-manager of a hair salon and barber shop with just two chairs. She understood the threat of the new coronavirus, but she didn’t think her business would pose a threat. She emphasized how at the most, there are four people in a room at a time. They wipe down everything in between customers. She washes her hands all day long.
On Monday, the city ordered all non-essential commercial activity to close by 5 p.m. For Taylor, like many others, that meant her sole source of income had come to an end.
“If we’re not cutting hair, we’re not making money," said Taylor, who works at Dave’s Salon and Barber Shop at 47 S. 4th St. “If we’re not making money how are we paying the bills?”
Small business owners and workers in the city watched in the last week as other counties forced non-essential stores, like hair salons, book stores and clothing stores, to close. They saw the cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase and heard about the importance of social distancing, the act of limiting how often you interact with others, curtail the rapid spread of the virus.
So even if this announcement was expected, they still took the news hard. Owners worried how they would support themselves and their workers during this time; how long the forced closures will last; if their businesses would be able to open once they are allowed; if at that time, customers would even have disposable income to spend and keep their business alive; if they needed to take out more loans.
This shutdown is scheduled to last through “at least” March 27, officials said, bringing Taylor closer to the time her bills are due.
“At the beginning of the next month the mortgage will be due, the car will be due, the insurance will be due, everything is going to be due and in this line of work you can’t make up two weeks," said Taylor. "You can’t get it back.”
Shani Newton was behind even before the coronavirus hit. Newton, the owner Dolly’s Boutique & Consignment, a specialty women’s wear store, on Germantown Avenue, used a lot of her savings to open a new store in the Fashion District six months ago and she’s still paying her bills from that construction.
She knew the risk of her industry and saw big box stores sizing down and closing. But she thought her products were unique and opening in the old Gallery Mall would attract new business from a busy part of the city.
Now, she isn’t sure what to do. She’s going to try to pay her employees during this time, while also paying her bills, like the utilities, at both stores and her home. She might take out another loan.
“It’s just doom and gloom right now, but we’re resilient, small business people are resilient from the gate,” Newton said. “I’m just going to push, push, push my online presence, social media, and hope people will still shop.”
Gerrae Simons Miller, the owner of Mellow Massage and Yoga in East Falls, doesn’t have that option. They can’t operate their business remotely because they work directly with people.
They had been cleaning and disinfecting yoga classes, screening patients or their travel history and if they feel sick. They were asking everyone to wash their hands. But still, Miller said she was getting ready to close anyway. She knows it is in the benefit of public health.
“It’s definitely the right thing, but it’s really hurting small businesses,” Miller said. “We are all hoping that this is something we are attacking with enough force that it will slow down and we won't have this situation for too long.”
It’s difficult enough to be a brick and mortar bookstore and cafe, said Justin Moore, the general manager of Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books in Germantown. They have small margins. significant overhead and rely on daily sales to pay employees.
The forced closures mean everyone is losing income. Moore said he understands why they must close and that social distancing is a way to fight the coronavirus. Still, he is hoping for more information from city officials about resources he can offer his employees so they can get by. He said he feels like “we’re in the dark.”
“Just trying to be in the retail space in 2020 is already a difficult endeavor,” Moore said. "And something like this just makes it catastrophically worse.”
While many businesses are just closing now because of the city’s order, Tony Trov, the co-owner of South Fellini, a store with Philly-themed clothes and accessories, said they already closed last week.
After seeing what happened in Europe and China, he thought closing was inevitable. But now he doesn’t know how to support himself or his employees.
“For the most part we’re just hunkering down,” Trov said. “It’s completely our livelihood and it’s as bad as it could possibly be.”
How is the shutdown affecting your business? We want to learn how you’re getting by. Email esilverman@inquirer.com to share your story.