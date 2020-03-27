Friends tell me to be happy that business is good, but in medicine, there’s such a thing as business being too good. There was a time when I felt like no matter how hard I tried, I was disappointing someone every day. When doctors work too much it can affect their marriages, and their relationships with their children. Perhaps most importantly, when doctors are too busy, they don’t spend as much time listening to their patients. Crucial labs or imaging results can fall through the cracks. Patient care is affected, and medical errors rise.