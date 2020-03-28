Some teachers in Philadelphia, under no requirement to do so, began to offer remote instruction soon after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered two weeks ago the closure of Pennsylvania schools. But then came a district directive that put a stop to any appearance that teachers were requiring that kids do assignments. Not every student had access to the tools for remote learning. Administrators opted to unequivocally deny mandatory instruction to all of the 120,000-plus students in this stubbornly underfunded district.