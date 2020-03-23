Last week, for instance, I spoke with Mary (not her real name), an elderly woman who lives alone and suffers from severe arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure. She is also very hard of hearing, which actually proved easier for us, as she could hold the amplified telephone receiver right up to her good ear. She does not have access to a device for video connection. As I listened to her update me on her symptoms and activities, I had none of my usual ways of showing interest and concern with eye contact, head nods and facial expressions, nor could I see any of hers. It also occurred to me that, with only her voice in the office with me, I was more prone to distraction from various objects in the room. And I had unchecked fixation on the electronic health record. I recalled the frustrating feeling of hearing the unfocused phone voice of someone who was multi-tasking during our conversation, something I did not want Mary subjected to. Finally, at one point I sat back in my chair and just closed my eyes. To my great relief, I found myself able to listen more attentively, and our conversation flowed more smoothly, almost like a duet.