“My parents just emailed us that they went out to dinner over the weekend and they’re 80 — and my father is in the high-risk category because he’s diabetic,” said Margaret Betz, 51, a Swarthmore resident and philosophy professor at Rutgers-Camden. “They’re Catholic, and they were weighing whether or not to go to church on Sunday. I have three siblings, and we all kind of had to urge them to take it seriously.”