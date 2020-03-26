Each trip home requires a renewed commitment to containment — to isolate their families from the disease that they have spent the day fighting. Sometimes, it is easiest to isolate themselves. Anything to avoid exposing their families to the invisible enemy they are fighting and may have even contracted. Yet they continue to fight, because that’s what they signed up to do. It is their solemn duty, an oath they took with their fellow soldiers. Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori.