My phone rings and as the neurosurgery resident on call, I’m on the front line. I’m the first physician to be notified of any emergencies, and unfortunately one of my patients is decompensating. I race over to the ICU. My patient is in critical condition after a traumatic brain injury. There is a flurry of activity in the room superimposed on a backdrop of flashing lights and a cacophony of buzzing machines. The patient’s blood pressure is high and their heart rate is low, findings seen during periods of considerably elevated brain pressure. The monitoring device that we had surgically placed through a hole in the patient’s skull confirms that the pressure is dangerously high. As I begin devising a plan of action, I hear a voice boom from above, “I think you can give more hypertonic saline. The sodium level isn’t prohibitively high.”