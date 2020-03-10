Unlike every other well-off country, the U.S. has a patchwork of public and private insurance coverage, and tens of millions don’t have any coverage at all. The coverage people have often comes with very high deductibles. As a result, many Americans may delay seeing a doctor and getting tested if they have coronavirus symptoms, spreading the disease in the meantime. When they do show up in a physician’s office or hospital, they may be at a more serious and even life-threatening stage of the disease.