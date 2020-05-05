In Pennsylvania, more than 15,000 children are in foster care, kinship care (under the supervision of a relative or family friend), or congregate care in a group home or other communal setting, according to the state Department of Human Services. This includes at least 5,000 youth in Philadelphia, officials say, and hundreds in the collar counties. The New Jersey Department of Children and Families did not respond to questions, but thousands of young people in foster care there are also affected.