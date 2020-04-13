At Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Amy Forsyth, an associate professor of art, architecture and design, has asked students to draw comics, illustrating a day in their lives during the pandemic. She drew several herself, including one titled: “What I did today or why I’ve gained 10 pounds in coronavirus quarantine.” The first comics panel shows a big dog face, which is what she wakes up to every day, her pet Sheltie. Others show her teaching a class on Zoom, dyeing her hair and cooking an elaborate meal.