Officials of the Dad Vail Regatta announced Thursday that they have canceled the 82nd staging of the event scheduled for May on the Schuylkill River “in order to comply with government recommendations” stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee members have been collaborating daily regarding the 2020 regatta,” DVROC president Jim Hanna said in a statement, “and we are aware and disappointed that the current health crisis has caused many traditional Dad Vail schools to cancel their season, and the impact that has had on coaches and athletes.”
The regatta had been planned for May 8 and 9. More than 100 men’s and women’s teams and 3,500 rowers competed last year. Hanna said in an interview earlier this week that about 30 teams had registered for the 2020 regatta.
Hanna added in that interview that the safety of everyone involved was the regatta’s first concern, and that all emergency health protocols announced by the federal, state and city governments would be followed.