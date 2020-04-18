The expanse of emotion, all at once unquantified and immense, begs distraction. I find comfort in the predictable pattern of springtime. Venus illuminating the westward sky after sunset. Daffodils, forsythia, buttery rays of sunshine brightening a world shut in. I feel safety in the change of season, in the familiar repetition of bloom and blossom. Just as I feel empowered by the collective action of my peers, the nurses and doctors who band together against this new contagion. Friends and colleagues from every chapter of my career reach out and reconnect.