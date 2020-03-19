By the numbers

Coronavirus around Philly: Tracking the spread

Updated March 18, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

Philadelphia

Confirmed cases

Suburban Pa

Confirmed cases

Suburban NJ

Confirmed cases
Source: State, county and city health departments

Since the first case of coronavirus was identified here March 6, we've been tracking its spread. These numbers tell only part of the story. Tests are still not widely available, and you can have the virus — and transmit it — without feeling sick. The actual spread of the virus may be slower than it appears because, experts say, it was spreading before official reporting started.

