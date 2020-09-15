Latest YouTube pranksters draw large crowd at Jersey Shore
YouTube pranksters known for their frat-like parties and encouraging students to disregard coronavirus restrictions drew a large crowd to the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon and evening, according to media reports.
The NELK Boys shared videos on their social media accounts showing a large crowds of largely mask less people partying in Seaside Heights. The Asbury Park Press reports that borough police calling in help from surrounding towns as the crowd swelled to a “couple thousand.”
One video shared by the group shows police officers wearing riot gear and confronting people partying in the street. Police told the Asbury Park Press there were incidents of people throwing bottles at police, but that the crowd mostly remained under control.
The NELK Boys, who have more than 5.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.5 million followers on Instagram, were linked to a large outdoor party that included Illinois State University students at an off-campus apartment complex last week. YouTube demonetized their channel for “creating a widespread public health risk,” a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Last week the group indicated they were also planning to travel to Philadelphia.
— Rob Tornoe
Wolf wants coronavirus restrictions to stand while he appeals federal ruling
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will file an appeal and seek a stay to temporarily block a decision by a federal judge, who ruled Monday that key components of the governor’s coronavirus restrictions are unconstitutional.
The ruling “is limited to the business closure order and the stay-at-home orders issued in March ... as well as the indoor and outdoor gathering limitations,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor’s spokesperson. The decision does not apply to other mitigation orders currently in place, including the mandate to wear masks in public, Kensinger added.
U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV found that the Wolf administration’s policy limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings and events to 25 and 250 people, respectively, violates “the right of assembly enshrined in the First Amendment.”
The Pittsburgh-based judge also found Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine’s stay-at-home and business closure orders to be unconstitutional. The ruling came two weeks after a federal judge in Philadelphia took the opposite stance in a case focused solely on business closure orders, setting the stage for the battle to continue at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Health experts widely considered temporary shutdowns and limits on business operations to be necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Over the summer, Pennsylvania’s highest court rejected a lawsuit by GOP lawmakers seeking to end the disaster emergency declaration that greatly expanded Wolf’s powers.
— Angela Couloumbis and Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA, Justine McDaniel and Jeremy Roebuck
Trump celebrates federal judge’s ruling on Pa. coronavirus restrictions
President Donald Trump celebrated a federal judge’s ruling that key coronavirus restrictions put in place by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ere unconstitutional.
Taking to Twitter Monday afternoon, Trump retweeted dozens of posts about the ruling, including a report from Spotlight PA shared by the Inquirer. He also shared a handful of memes celebrating the ruling, and wrote that he hopes similar ruling knock back restrictions in other states — including Michigan and North Carolina.
The ruling comes as the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the Commonwealth has begun to level off. Pennsylvania is averaging 743 new coronavirus cases a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis. That’s up from a mid-June low of 530 cases a day, but down from the 960 cases a day the Commonwealth was averaging at the end of July.
In a roundtable on Sept. 3 in Harrisburg, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx praised Pennsylvania’s response to the pandemic, and specifically highlighted her approval of restrictions put in place by Wolf and his administration to slow the spread of the virus.
“I never give anyone an A, but I think they’re close to a B-plus, A-minus range, a really terrific job,” Birx told reporters.
Trump has repeatedly called for Pennsylvania to loosen its coronavirus restrictions, at times contradicting the recommendations from his own administration.
“These governors don’t want to open up, and they have to. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is great. It’s got to be opened up. It’s got to be opened up now,” Trump told WPXI in Pittsburgh on Sept. 4 following a campaign stop in Latrobe, Pa.
— Rob Tornoe
Lower Merion, Central Bucks to resume some in-person classes by end of this month
With school underway virtually in many area districts, Lower Merion and Central Bucks are planning to bring some students back to school buildings by the end of the month.
In Lower Merion, the district plans to bring kindergartners back the week of Sept. 29 for morning or afternoon sessions, while Central Bucks is planning to start in-person instruction at all levels on Sept. 30.
“We feel that our mitigation strategies (physical distancing, mask-wearing, hygiene and symptom surveillance/sick policies) will enable us to phase in safe in-school instruction, so long as there is not a rapid resurgence in our area,” Lower Merion Superintendent Robert Copeland said in an email to families Monday, adding that the district would remain flexible in the event of changes, “such as surges in the numbers.”
Lower Merion has started bringing back some of its students with significant special needs to classrooms.
In Central Bucks, which had announced it would open virtually due to staffing shortages, Superintendent John Kopicki told parents Monday that the district “has secured the necessary staff” to reopen. One of the state’s largest districts, Central Bucks plans to have some kids returning full time, while others would be part of a hybrid model (at secondary grade levels, only hybrid is being offered.)
Copeland told Lower Merion parents the district “cannot fit all of our students and staff in our buildings at the same time while maintaining physical distance.” As it reopens, the district is planning to phase students back into buildings in “hybrid cohorts,” starting with the youngest grades. It aims to return all students for some amount of in-person instruction by Oct. 19.
All students have the option to take online-only classes.
— Maddie Hanna