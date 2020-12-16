Latest Pennsylvania hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing
Despite the excitement over the coronavirus vaccine, hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania continue to climb with little sign of slowing.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania reported its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since May and is now averaging more deaths per day than during the spring peak.
The Department of Health reported nearly 6,300 virus patients were hospitalized across the commonwealth Tuesday, twice the total from the same point last month. Pennsylvania was ranked fourth-highest per capita among all states in terms of hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Here’s where new cases and hospitalizations stand through Tuesday across the region, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
Pennsylvania
- Averaging 10,387 new cases a day, a jump of 54% compared to two weeks ago (6,723 new cases a day).
- 6,295 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 36% compared to two weeks ago (4,631 hospitalizations).
New Jersey
- Averaging 4,843 new cases a day, up 22% compared to two weeks ago (3,962 new cases a day).
- 3,660 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 24% compared to two weeks ago (2,961 hospitalizations).
Delaware
- Averaging 821 new cases a day, a jump of 67% compared to two weeks ago (492 new cases a day).
- 376 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 55% compared to two weeks ago (243 hospitalizations).
— Rob Tornoe and Justine McDaniel
Lawmakers cite progress in stimulus talks
A bipartisan quartet of congressional leaders is pushing hard and in tandem for a long-delayed COVID-19 relief package, hoping to seal an agreement as early as Wednesday that would extend aid to individuals and businesses and help ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.
The top Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress met twice Tuesday in hopes of finally cementing a leadership agreement that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.
“We’ll be back early and we’ll be on schedule to get the job done,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Calif.), as she left the Capitol just before midnight Tuesday.
After two meetings in Pelosi’s Capitol suite, where Democrats pressed for more generous steps to help individuals struggling in the COVID-19 economy, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), gave an upbeat assessment.
“I think we’ve built a lot of trust,” McCarthy said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. I think there’s a possibility of getting it done.”
It is unclear if stimulus checks for individuals will be part of a this stimulus bill. Republicans labored to keep the price tag for the long-delayed rescue package in check, seeking to prevail in a battle over help for state and local governments, while capping the cost of bonus jobless benefits and direct payments sought by Democrats.
Pelosi has insisted for months that state and local aid would be in any final bill, but as time is running out, Democrats appear unwilling to hold the rest of the package hostage over the demand.
— Associated Press
Wednesday morning roundup: U.S. averaging over 2,500 coronavirus deaths a day and climbing
- Over 112,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the most at any point during the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The U.S. also reported over 3,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, and the country is averaging more than 2,500 new deaths a day, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
- Over 130,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.K. during its first week available, Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is in charge of the vaccine’s rollout shared on Twitter Tuesday.
- California ordered 5,000 body bags and refrigerated trucks remain on standby as the state experiences its “most intense” COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.
- A Republican mayor in western Kansas announced Tuesday she is resigning, effective immediately, because of threats she received after she publicly supported a mask mandate.