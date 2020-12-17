Latest FDA panel to review Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Thursday
A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic Thursday as government advisers convened for a public review of its safety and effectiveness.
It’s the next-to-last step for the vaccine developed by drugmaker Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The panel of physicians and medical researchers is expected to endorse it, followed by the Food and Drug Administration’s OK within hours or days.
The action would provide a boost to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history that kicked off this week. More shipments of the first green-lighted vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, were going out Thursday, earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents around the country.
A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in the U.S. ahead of holiday travel and gatherings that are expected to further fuel the pandemic.
— Associated Press
Unemployment claims rise again, this time to highest weekly total since September
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse.
The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 862,000 the previous week. It showed that nine months after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy, many employers are still slashing jobs as the pandemic forces more business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. The number of claims was much higher than the 800,000 that economists had expected.
Before the coronavirus erupted in March, weekly jobless claims had typically numbered only about 225,000. The far-higher current pace reflects an employment market under stress and diminished job security for many.
— Associated Press
Congress is close on a coronavirus relief bill that would provide $600 stimulus payments to most Americans
Congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300 per week jobless checks, and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans. But there was no deal quite yet.
The long-delayed measure was coming together as Capitol Hill combatants finally fashioned difficult compromises, often at the expense of more ambitious Democratic wishes for the legislation, to complete the second major relief package of the pandemic.
A hoped-for announcement Wednesday failed to materialize as lawmakers across the spectrum hammered out details of the sprawling legislation and top negotiators continued to trade offers. But lawmakers briefed on the outlines of the aid bill freely shared them.
It’s the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark CARES Act in March, which delivered $1.8 trillion in aid and more generous jobless benefits and direct payments to individuals. Since then, Democrats have repeatedly called for ambitious further federal steps to provide relief and battle the pandemic, while Republicans have sought to more fully reopen the economy and to avoid padding the government’s $27 trillion debt.
— Associated Press
Teachers are in short supply as more and more must quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
As schools across the region try to maintain in-person schooling amid the pandemic, some face a challenge: They don’t have enough teachers.
School leaders in recent weeks have been reporting gaps in staffing — in part, they say, because more teachers have been exposed to the virus. In some cases, districts have shifted to virtual learning because they don’t have staff to provide face-to-face instruction.
And even substitute teachers are in short supply — spurring some school districts to recruit community members and parents to fill in.
“We need you!” the West Chester Area School District said in a flier, advertising “an urgent need” for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals. In Cherry Hill, the school district seeks to hire substitute teachers directly, instead of relying solely on a staffing company to provide them — and is offering contracts that run through June and include benefits.
— Maddie Hanna
For Philly health care workers, their vaccinations are a quick reprieve from the exhausting work of caring for COVID patients
Hundreds of doctors, nurses, and technicians became the first in Philadelphia to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, offering for a few moments some relief from the fear and anxiety they experience on the front lines of the worst pandemic in a century.
Then, many returned immediately to their hospitals’ ICUs and emergency rooms to tend to desperately ill patients.
Joshua Copeland, a cardiologist at Einstein Medical Center, got his vaccination and returned to a unit where five out of 14 patients are on ventilators due to COVID-19.
“Many patients on my service desk,” he said, “are intubated on a ventilator, very ill, critically ill, some that are on maximum support from a ventilator and it’s still not enough.”
Doctors and nurses said their own relief at getting the vaccine was tempered by the knowledge that it may be months before their own families, friends, colleagues, as well as their patients, receive this protection from the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.
“It’s going to take a while for us to get the country vaccinated, it’s going to take a while to get herd immunity,” said Florencia Polite, chief of general obstetrics and gynecology at Penn Medicine, who received her dose Wednesday night. “But this is the beginning, to me, of us turning the corner for 2021.”
Citywide, almost 950 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 121 are on ventilators.
— Jason Laughlin
Pa. threatens fines, temporary closures for 150 restaurants refusing to comply with three-week indoor dining shutdown
At least 150 restaurants had defied Pennsylvania’s new ban on indoor dining and received warnings within the first three days of the order, the state reported Wednesday, as the coronavirus death toll surpassed 13,000 and officials around the region asked residents to stay cautious during the winter storm and holiday season.
The restaurant owners could face fines or temporary closure for flouting the new restrictions, which went into effect Saturday for three weeks in an attempt by state officials to suppress the rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Some restaurant owners who ignored the governor’s order have said they opposed Pennsylvania’s mandates; others said they refused to lay off employees so close to the holidays. A trade group said that the restaurant industry is “on the brink of disaster” and that some business owners felt they had no choice but to continue to serve customers indoors.
State officials said they have sent warning letters to those that have not complied, threatening them with fines of up to $300 a day or closure until they agree to serve only takeout and outdoor dining. A Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson also said inspectors will begin unannounced visits to noncompliant businesses.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso, and Sean Collins Walsh
Thursday morning roundup: U.S. continues to record record number of new coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths
- The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to rise, with more than 113,000 people currently being treated in U.S. hospitals, more than at any other point during the pandemic, according to the the COVID Tracking Project. The United States has set coronavirus hospitalization records every day for the past 10 days. On Wednesday, the country reported 3,448 additional deaths, another grim record. Nearly 17 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since March, and nearly 299,000 have died.
- The NFL wants to invite health care workers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to the Super Bowl as guests of the league. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee that he is in talks with public health officials about the league’s plan to “inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes.” The Super Bowl is set to be played Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.
- French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms. The 42-year-old said he will isolate for the next week and lead the country remotely. His diagnosis comes two months after President Donald Trump, 74, was treated for the virus and nearly nine months after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, was infected. Both men were hospitalized but recovered.
- The European Union is set to start mass vaccination just after Christmas, a top official tweeted Thursday.
- The World Health Organization is expected to send a team to China in January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, according to several reports. One member of the 12- to 15-person team told Reuters that they’d arrive shortly after New Year’s and complete a six-week mission, which includes two weeks of quarantine when they get there.